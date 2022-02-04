In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 rt
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 24.95 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|135.9 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS