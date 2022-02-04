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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 RT vs CBR1000RR-R

BMW R 1250 RT vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 rt Cbr1000rr-r
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 24.95 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1000 cc
Power135.9 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
25 L16.1 L
Length
2222 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1455 mm
Height
1570 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
279 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm830 mm
Width
985 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
525 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
76 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activationWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping viaUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mmShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage RackTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
10.25 inchTFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 11.8 Ah6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,51,59425,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00023,11,292
RTO
1,99,6001,84,903
Insurance
56,99454,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,14254,816

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