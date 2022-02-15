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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 RT vs Sportster S

BMW R 1250 RT vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 rt Sportster s
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 24.95 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1252 cc
Power135.9 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 1250 RT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
25 L11.8 L
Length
2222 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1520 mm
Height
1570 mm-
Kerb Weight
279 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm765 mm
Width
985 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
525 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
76 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1252
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.Revolution Max 1250T
Clutch
Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation-
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm105 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping via-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage RackENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
10.25 inch4 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 11.8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,51,59418,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00016,49,000
RTO
1,99,6001,31,920
Insurance
56,99443,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,14239,218

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