In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 rt
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 24.95 Lakhs
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|135.9 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS