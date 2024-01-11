In 2024 BMW R 1250 RT or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R 1250 RT or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Fat Bob engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less