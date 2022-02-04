In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 rt
|Streetfighter v2
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.95 Lakhs
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|135.9 PS PS
|155.12 PS PS