In 2024 BMW R 1250 RT or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Diavel V4 engine makes power & torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours.
The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
