In 2024 BMW R 1250 RT or Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Price starts at Rs 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, 2021 Panigale V4 engine makes power & torque 216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm & 124 Nm @ 9500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. Ducati offers the 2021 Panigale V4 in 3 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The 2021 Panigale V4 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.