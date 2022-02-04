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BMW R 1250 RT vs BMW R 1250 R

In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs R 1250 R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 rt R 1250 r
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 24.95 Lakhs₹ 15.95 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1254 cc
Power135.9 PS PS135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm

Filters
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
25 L18 L
Length
2222 mm2165 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1515 mm
Height
1570 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
279 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm820 mm
Width
985 mm880 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm276 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
525 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
76 mm76 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1254 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.
Clutch
Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activationOil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Bore
102.5 mm102.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping viaCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel- related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mmTelescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Yes
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage RackAutomatic stability control, Hill start control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
10.25 inchYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 11.8 Ah12 V, 12 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,51,59418,10,458
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00016,25,000
RTO
1,99,6001,30,000
Insurance
56,99439,208
Accessories Charges
016,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,14238,913

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