In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs R 1250 R Comparison