In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or BMW K 1600 Bagger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, K 1600 Bagger engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs K 1600 Bagger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 rt
|K 1600 bagger
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 24.95 Lakhs
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1649 cc
|Power
|135.9 PS PS
|160.4 PS PS