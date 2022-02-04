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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 RT vs K 1600 Bagger

BMW R 1250 RT vs BMW K 1600 Bagger

In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or BMW K 1600 Bagger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, K 1600 Bagger engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs K 1600 Bagger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 rt K 1600 bagger
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 24.95 Lakhs₹ 35.62 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1649 cc
Power135.9 PS PS160.4 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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K 1600 Bagger
BMW K 1600 Bagger
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 1250 RT Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
25 L26.5 L
Length
2222 mm2470 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1618 mm
Height
1570 mm1340 - 1440 mm
Kerb Weight
279 kg344 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm750 mm
Width
985 mm1000 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17-
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
525 km450.5 km
Max Speed
200 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
76 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm180 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive-
Displacement
1254 cc1649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.Oil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per Cylinder
Clutch
Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activationMultiple-disc clutch in oil bath
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
26
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping viaCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mmBMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Dynamic
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage RackABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Inner Leg Curve - 1760 mm, 12v Socket, Two-tone Fanfare, Revolution Counter, Electronic Immobiliser, Heated GripsSeat Heating, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Hill Start Control Pro, Floorboards, Floor Lighting, Radio Software, Glove Compartment, Steering head angel, Castor - 106.4 mm
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
10.25 inch10.25 Coloured TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12V / 11.8 Ah12 V / 16 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,51,59439,20,700
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00035,62,000
RTO
1,99,6002,84,960
Insurance
56,99473,740
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,14284,271

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