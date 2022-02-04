In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 rt
|S 1000 r [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 24.95 Lakhs
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|16.12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|135.9 PS PS
|165 PS PS