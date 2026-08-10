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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 R vs Tiger 1200

BMW R 1250 R vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 r Tiger 1200
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 15.95 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1160 cc
Power135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm150 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW R 1250 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Right Side View
Headlight
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Total Weight
460 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L20 L
Load Capacity
221 kg-
Length
2165 mm-
Wheelbase
1515 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg245 kg
Height
1300 mm1436 - 1497 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
880 mm849 - 982 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.7s-
Top Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
76 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1-
Displacement
1254 cc1160 cc
Clutch
Oil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102.5 mm90.0 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel- related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mmShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Automatic stability control, Hill start control-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah12 V/ 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator 508 W (nominal power)-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,10,45821,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
16,25,00019,38,990
RTO
1,30,0001,55,119
Insurance
39,20848,268
Accessories Charges
16,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,91346,048

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