In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 r
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.95 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS