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BMW R 1250 R vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 r Rocket 3
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 15.95 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc2458 cc
Power135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm182 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW R 1250 R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
460 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L18 L
Load Capacity
221 kg-
Length
2165 mm-
Wheelbase
1515 mm1677 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg320 kg
Height
1300 mm1183 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm750 mm
Width
880 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.7s-
Top Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
76 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1-
Displacement
1254 cc2458 cc
Clutch
Oil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102.5 mm110.2 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel- related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheelFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mmShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Automatic stability control, Hill start control-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator 508 W (nominal power)-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,10,45826,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
16,25,00024,03,100
RTO
1,30,0001,92,248
Insurance
39,20855,552
Accessories Charges
16,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,91356,978

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