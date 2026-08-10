In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Rocket 3 Comparison