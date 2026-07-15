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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 R vs Hayabusa

BMW R 1250 R vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 r Hayabusa
BrandBMWSuzuki
Price₹ 15.95 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1340 cc
Power135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm190 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 1250 R Visual Comparison

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Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Total Weight
460 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L-
Load Capacity
221 kg-
Length
2165 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg264 kg
Height
1300 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm800 mm
Width
880 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.7s-
Top Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
76 mm65 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1-
Displacement
1254 cc1340 cc
Clutch
Oil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated-
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102.5 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel- related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheelLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,YesYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Automatic stability control, Hill start controlSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator 508 W (nominal power)-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,10,45818,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
16,25,00016,90,000
RTO
1,30,0001,35,200
Insurance
39,20844,360
Accessories Charges
16,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,91340,184

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