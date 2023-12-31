Saved Articles

BMW R 1250 R vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹15.95 Lakhs*
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹17.17 Lakhs*
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm-
Stroke
76 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1-
Displacement
1254 cc1133 cc
Clutch
Oil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102.5 mm99 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,10,45819,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
16,25,00017,16,854
RTO
1,30,0001,54,517
Insurance
39,20840,973
Accessories Charges
16,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,91341,103

