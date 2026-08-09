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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 R vs Scout [2022-2025]

BMW R 1250 R vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 r Scout [2022-2025]
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 15.95 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1133 cc
Power135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm127.8 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 1250 R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
460 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L12.5 L
Load Capacity
221 kg-
Length
2165 mm2324 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg256 Kg
Height
1300 mm1068 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm649 mm
Width
880 mm916 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.7s-
Top Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
76 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1-
Displacement
1254 cc1133 cc
Clutch
Oil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102.5 mm99 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel- related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheelDual Shocks/76 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mmTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Yes-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Automatic stability control, Hill start controlExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator 508 W (nominal power)-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,10,45819,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
16,25,00017,82,618
RTO
1,30,0001,60,436
Insurance
39,20841,735
Accessories Charges
16,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,91342,660

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