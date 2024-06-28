In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 r
|Nightster
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 15.95 Lakhs
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
|89.7 PS PS