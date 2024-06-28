HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesR 1250 R vs Nightster

BMW R 1250 R vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 r Nightster
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 15.95 Lakhs₹ 12.24 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc975 cc
Power135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm89.7 PS PS

R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
76 mm66 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1-
Displacement
1254 cc975 cc
Clutch
Oil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated-
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.Revolution? Max 975T
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102.5 mm97 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Total Weight
460 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L11.7 l
Load Capacity
221 kg-
Length
2165 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm1545 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg221 kg
Height
1300 mm-
Saddle Height
820 mm705 mm
Width
880 mm-
Chassis
Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel- related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,YesYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Automatic stability control, Hill start controlCoolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator 508 W (nominal power)-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,10,45813,58,967
Ex-Showroom Price
16,25,00012,24,000
RTO
1,30,00097,920
Insurance
39,20837,047
Accessories Charges
16,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,91329,209

