In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 r
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 15.95 Lakhs
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
|95.1 PS PS