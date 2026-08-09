In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 r
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 15.95 Lakhs
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
|110.1 PS PS