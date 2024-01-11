In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less