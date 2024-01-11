In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less