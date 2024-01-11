In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or BMW R NineT Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 BMW R 1250 R or BMW R NineT Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, R NineT Scrambler engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours.
BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours.
The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
