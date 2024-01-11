In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure in 2 colours.
Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 2 colours.
The R 1250 GS Adventure mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
