In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs Springfield Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
|Springfield
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|136 PS PS
|-