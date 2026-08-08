In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
|Ftr
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|136 PS PS
|167.23 PS PS