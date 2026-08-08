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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs FTR

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs Indian FTR

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025] Ftr
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 22.5 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1203 cc
Power136 PS PS167.23 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
Pro BS6
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Suspension View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
30 L13 L
Length
2270 mm2223 mm
Wheelbase
1504 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
268 kg233 kg
Height
1460 mm1295 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm780 mm
Width
980 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
630-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm124.7 PS
Stroke
76 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1203 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedAssist & Slip, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air and Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4bs6-2.0
Bore
102.5 mm102 mm
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strut-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheel-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic PacExhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Coloured TFT Screen-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11,8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,83,14921,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
22,50,00019,38,357
RTO
1,80,0001,74,452
Insurance
53,14943,539
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,37246,348

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