In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure in 2 colours. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.