In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs Gold Wing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
|Gold wing
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1833 cc
|Power
|136 PS PS
|126.4 PS PS