In 2023 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure in 2 colours.
Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour.
The R 1250 GS Adventure mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
