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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs Gold Wing

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025] Gold wing
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 22.5 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1833 cc
Power136 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
Pro BS6
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
30 L21.1 L
Length
2270 mm2615 mm
Wheelbase
1504 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
268 kg390 kg
Height
1460 mm1430 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm745 mm
Width
980 mm905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm316 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
630-
Max Speed
200 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
76 mm73 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1833 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineLiquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Air and Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
26
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4bs6-2.0
Bore
102.5 mm73 mm
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strutDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheelPro Link
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic Pac-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Coloured TFT ScreenYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11,8 Ah12V / 20 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,83,14939,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
22,50,00039,90,000
RTO
1,80,0000
Insurance
53,1490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,37285,760

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