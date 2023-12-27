In 2023 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less