In 2023 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure in 2 colours.
Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours.
The R 1250 GS Adventure mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
