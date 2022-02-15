In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
|Sportster s
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|136 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS