In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price starts at Rs 18.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 144 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 in 4 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.