In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, R nineT engine makes power & torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure in 2 colours.
BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours.
The R 1250 GS Adventure mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less