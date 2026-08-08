hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesR 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs BMW R 1250 GS

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] or BMW R 1250 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] vs R 1250 GS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025] R 1250 gs
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 22.5 Lakhs₹ 20.55 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 kmpl15.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1254 cc
Power136 PS PS136 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
Pro BS6
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Suspension View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Front Break View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
30 L20 L
Length
2270 mm2207 mm
Wheelbase
1504 mm1514 mm
Kerb Weight
268 kg249 kg
Height
1460 mm1430 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
980 mm952.5 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
630-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm136 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
76 mm76 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1254 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineAir-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedOil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Air and Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4bs6
Bore
102.5 mm102.5 mm
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engineTwo-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strutBMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheelCast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adj
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic PacRiding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn Indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Coloured TFT Screen-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11,8 Ah12 V, 11.8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,83,14922,69,489
Ex-Showroom Price
22,50,00020,55,000
RTO
1,80,0001,64,400
Insurance
53,14950,089
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,37248,780

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
New BMW R 1250 GS BS 6 motorcycle
2021 BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles launched in India
8 Jul 2021
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers