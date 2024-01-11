In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less