In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl.