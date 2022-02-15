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BMW R 1250 GS vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs Sportster s
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 20.55 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1252 cc
Power136 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 1250 GS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L11.8 L
Length
2207 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1514 mm1520 mm
Height
1430 mm-
Kerb Weight
249 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm765 mm
Width
952.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
76 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1252
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineRevolution Max 1250T
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm105 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adj-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadYes
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn IndicatorENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11.8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,69,48918,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
20,55,00016,49,000
RTO
1,64,4001,31,920
Insurance
50,08943,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,78039,218

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