In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 gs
|Sportster s
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 20.55 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|136 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS