BMW R 1250 GS or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 150 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road King in 3 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.