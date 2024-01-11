Saved Articles

BMW R 1250 GS vs Ducati Streetfighter V4

In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Streetfighter V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4
STD
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
76 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm123 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:114.0:1
Displacement
1254 cc1103 cc
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated-
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineDesmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102.5 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,57,77622,23,988
Ex-Showroom Price
21,20,00019,99,000
RTO
1,69,6001,59,920
Insurance
46,97645,078
Accessories Charges
21,20019,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,67747,802

