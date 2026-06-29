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BMW R 1250 GS vs Ducati Streetfighter V2

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs Streetfighter v2
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 20.55 Lakhs₹ 17.86 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc890 cc
Power136 PS PS155.12 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 1250 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L17 L
Length
2207 mm-
Wheelbase
1514 mm1465 mm
Height
1430 mm-
Kerb Weight
249 kg200 kg
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm845 mm
Width
952.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
76 mm68.8 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1254 cc890 cc
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineSuperqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strutFully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn IndicatorExhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11.8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,69,48919,74,747
Ex-Showroom Price
20,55,00017,86,000
RTO
1,64,4001,42,880
Insurance
50,08945,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,78042,445

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