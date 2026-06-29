In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 gs
|Streetfighter v2
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 20.55 Lakhs
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|136 PS PS
|155.12 PS PS