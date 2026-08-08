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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 GS vs Multistrada 950

BMW R 1250 GS vs Ducati Multistrada 950

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs Multistrada 950
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 20.55 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl22.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc937 cc
Power136 PS PS114.5 PS @ 9

Filters
R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 1250 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L20 L
Length
2207 mm-
Wheelbase
1514 mm1594 mm
Height
1430 mm-
Kerb Weight
249 kg230 kg
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm820-860 mm
Width
952.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
76 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm94 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1254 cc937 cc
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineLiquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per Cylinder
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedSlipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engineTubular steel Trellis frame
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strutfully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjFully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn IndicatorRiding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11.8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,69,48917,22,552
Ex-Showroom Price
20,55,00015,49,000
RTO
1,64,4001,23,920
Insurance
50,08938,015
Accessories Charges
011,617
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,78037,024

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