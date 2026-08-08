In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 gs
|Multistrada 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 20.55 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|22.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|136 PS PS
|114.5 PS @ 9