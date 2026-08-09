In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or BMW F 850 GS Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs F 850 GS Adventure Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 gs
|F 850 gs adventure
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 20.55 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|136 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS