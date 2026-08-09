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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 GS vs F 850 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS vs BMW F 850 GS Adventure

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or BMW F 850 GS Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs F 850 GS Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs F 850 gs adventure
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 20.55 Lakhs₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc853 cc
Power136 PS PS95.17 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F 850 GS Adventure
BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Pro
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 1250 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L23 L
Length
2207 mm2305 mm
Wheelbase
1514 mm1593 mm
Height
1430 mm1356 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg248 kg
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm875 mm
Width
952.5 mm922 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
76 mm-
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm92 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1254 cc853 cc
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineWater-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedMultiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strutTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjCast Aluminium Dual Swing Arm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadYes
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn IndicatorABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESA
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11.8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,69,48915,24,417
Ex-Showroom Price
20,55,00013,75,000
RTO
1,64,4001,10,000
Insurance
50,08939,417
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,78032,765

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