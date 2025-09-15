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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 GS vs S 1000 R [2021-2025]

BMW R 1250 GS vs BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW R 1250 GS or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
R 1250 GS vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 gs S 1000 r [2021-2025]
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 20.55 Lakhs₹ 19 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl16.12 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc999 cc
Power136 PS PS165 PS PS

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R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 1250 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
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Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L16.5 L
Length
2207 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1514 mm1450 mm
Height
1430 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm830 mm
Width
952.5 mm812 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumCast Aluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
76 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1254 cc999 cc
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineWater/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operatedAnti-hopping Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strutUpside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjAluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Dynamic
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn IndicatorABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11.8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,69,48920,99,656
Ex-Showroom Price
20,55,00019,00,000
RTO
1,64,4001,52,000
Insurance
50,08947,656
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,78045,129

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