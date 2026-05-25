In 2026 BMW M 1000 RR [2023-2025] or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 RR [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). M 1000 RR [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 212.1 PS PS & 113 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The M 1000 RR [2023-2025] mileage is around 15.38 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
M 1000 RR [2023-2025] vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M 1000 rr [2023-2025]
|Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 49 Lakhs
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.38 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|212.1 PS PS
|-