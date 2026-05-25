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HomeCompare BikesM 1000 RR [2023-2025] vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]

BMW M 1000 RR [2023-2025] vs Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]

In 2026 BMW M 1000 RR [2023-2025] or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 RR [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). M 1000 RR [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 212.1 PS PS & 113 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The M 1000 RR [2023-2025] mileage is around 15.38 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
M 1000 RR [2023-2025] vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M 1000 rr [2023-2025] Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 49 Lakhs₹ 38 Lakhs
Mileage15.38 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1890 cc
Power212.1 PS PS-

Filters
M 1000 RR [2023-2025]
BMW M 1000 RR [2023-2025]
STD
₹49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Heavy Metal Smoke
₹38 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L20.8 L
Length
2073 mm2506 mm
Wheelbase
1457 mm1668 mm
Height
1197 mm1372 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg373 kg
Saddle Height
832 mm650 mm
Width
848 mm1023 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/55-17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
314 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm-
Stroke
49.7 mm113 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCamThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm103.2 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload 117 mm-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload 120 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assist Pro, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Hill Start Control, Dynamic Brake Control, CO2 emission based on WMTC - 151 g/km, Castor - 99.8 mm, Steering head angel - 66.4?, Inner leg curve - 1845 mm, Pit-Lane-Limiter, Heated GripsExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position Display, Ambient Air Temperature Display, Low Tire Pressure Display, Power-Locking Saddlebags
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.5" TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,86,73841,81,475
Ex-Showroom Price
49,00,00038,00,000
RTO
3,92,0003,04,000
Insurance
94,73877,475
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,15,78289,876

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