BMW M 1000 RR vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

In 2023 BMW M 1000 RR or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis ...Read More

M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR
STD
₹49.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
Road Glide Special BS6
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm-
Stroke
49.7 mm114 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm163 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1868 cc
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement-
Engine Type
Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCamMilwaukee-Eight 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
80 mm102 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,86,73838,82,529
Ex-Showroom Price
49,00,00034,99,000
RTO
3,92,0002,79,920
Insurance
94,73868,619
Accessories Charges
034,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,15,78283,450

