In 2023 BMW M 1000 RR or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW M 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Price starts at Rs 34.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
M 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm.
On the other hand, Harley Davidson Road Glide Special engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 163 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road Glide Special in 3 colours.
The M 1000 RR mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Road Glide Special mileage is around 17.5 kmpl.
