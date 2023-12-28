In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm.
Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours.
The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
