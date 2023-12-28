In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 28.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm.
Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours.
The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
