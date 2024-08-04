In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Roadmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M 1000 r
|Roadmaster
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33.5 Lakhs
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|209.4 PS PS
|74 PS PS