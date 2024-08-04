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BMW M 1000 R vs Indian Roadmaster

In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Roadmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M 1000 r Roadmaster
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 33.5 Lakhs₹ 43.49 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1890 cc
Power209.4 PS PS74 PS PS

Filters
M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R
Standard
₹33.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹43.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M 1000 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L20.8 L
Wheelbase
1455 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
199 Kg403 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm673 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/55-17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
280 kmph117 kmph
Max Power
209.4 PS @ 13750 rpm74 PS @ 5075 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm113 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11100 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water And oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinderThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm103.2 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding modes Pro - Rain | Road | Dynamic | Race | Race Pro 1–3 , ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Shift assistant Pro, Automatic Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro, Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), Tyre pressure control (TPC), Drop sensorExhaust - Split Dual exhaust w/ Cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Smartphone Compatible Input, Security System, 200 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Current Gear, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, High Beam, Check Engine, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,13,47548,11,708
Ex-Showroom Price
33,50,00043,48,848
RTO
2,68,0003,91,396
Insurance
95,47571,464
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
79,8171,03,422

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