In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M 1000 r
|Chieftain limited
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33.5 Lakhs
|₹ 34.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|209.4 PS PS
|-