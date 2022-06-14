In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M 1000 r
|Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33.5 Lakhs
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|209.4 PS PS
|-