In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M 1000 r
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33.5 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|209.4 PS PS
|122 PS PS