In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Challenger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M 1000 r
|Challenger
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 33.5 Lakhs
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1768 cc
|Power
|209.4 PS PS
|122.5 PS PS